PHOENIX - Police agencies across the Grand Canyon State are hitting the streets in full force on New Year's Eve.

Authorities are patrolling the roads for drivers who may have thrown back one too many cold ones before getting behind the wheel.

The Scottsdale Police Department is setting up a DUI checkpoint near Scottsdale Road and McKellips Street to crack down on impaired drivers.

According to a police spokesperson, there will be nearly a dozen DUI vans and several officers in the area.

Agencies across the state will be ramping up patrols during the holiday weekend.

People are urged to take advantage of Tipsy Tow service, ride-sharing apps and Valley Metro to get home safely.