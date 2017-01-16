Police: Alleged burglar found sitting in homeowner's car in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ - A man is facing burglary charges after a homeowner found the suspect in his Paradise Valley home.

According to the Paradise Valley Police Department, on Saturday evening a man returned to his house near Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard and allegedly discovered 34-year-old Marshall Gordon sitting in the victim's car.

Gordon attempted to take the man's bike and the pair got into an altercation, police said. During the struggle the suspect allegedly threatened to hit the man.

Gordon fled the area but was later located and identified by the victim.

He is facing multiple charges including burglary, possession of burglar tools, threatening and assault.

Paradise Valley Police are reminding people to report any suspicious activity to 480-948-7410.