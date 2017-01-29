Sixty volunteers pitch in to help Navy veteran who lost his home in a fire

NEW RIVER, AZ - Jack Cooper has been living in a trailer since his house burned down two years ago.

Cooper, who spent 20 years in the Navy, lost his home and nearly everything he owned to an electrical fire that started in his garage. Now, every couple of weeks volunteers come to work on the new house.

Members of Operation Enduring Gratitude, an Arizona nonprofit that gives back to those who served, along with others from 13 different groups pitched in to help build Cooper a new home. Dozens of volunteers pitched in Saturday to help the Arizona veteran.

In all, about 60 volunteers were on site in New River starting around 7 a.m., including a 9-year-old boy celebrating his birthday. The day's work was focused on pouring concrete, electrical wiring and landscaping.

Hear from those who showed up to help by watching the video in the player above. If you would like to get involved with Operation Enduring Gratitude, click here.