Maricopa County: Helicopter used to rescue one trapped by flooding in New River Wash

NEW RIVER, AZ - Authorities say a Maricopa County helicopter was able to free a woman whose vehicle had become trapped by rising floodwaters in New River Wash.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people inside a vehicle were trapped by water near Table Mesa Road about three miles east of Interstate 17 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to find one of the two people trapped had managed to make it safely to land. The other person, a woman, was standing on top of her nearly fully submerged vehicle, according to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

The MCSO helicopter arrived and dropped a life jacket to the stranded motorist. The stranded person then held onto the helicopter's skid as it flew her to safety.

Video of the rescue was shared on the Daisy Mountain Fire Department's Twitter account later Saturday.

The woman was evaluated by firefighters on the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on whether either of the people involved would face charges under the state's "stupid motorist law," which can be used to force those who knowingly enter flooded streets to pay for the cost of their rescue.