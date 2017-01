WICKENBURG, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person has been arrested after an apparent road rage shooting near Congress overnight.

DPS says around 10 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of shots fired along US-93 near milepost 174.

Wickenburg Police reportedly detained a suspect who left the scene of the shooting.

DPS is investigating the incident as a possible road rage shooting. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The arrested suspect has not yet been identified and no other details were released.