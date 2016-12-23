Tucson police: 2-year-old's death ruled a homicide, man arrested

Associated Press
9:51 PM, Dec 22, 2016
Officers arrested Warren Gastelum and charged him with child abuse, and say additional charges are possible.

TUCSON, AZ - Police say a two-year-old Tucson girl has died over a week after what police initially thought was a near-drowning but appears to be a homicide instead.

Tucson police say 27-year-old Warren Gastelum is facing one count of child abuse but could face more charges.

Gastelum was caring for the girl and three other children while his girlfriend was at work. He told police he put the baby in the bath, stepped away for a few minutes and found her unresponsive when he returned.

But doctors told police that the baby had significant injuries inconsistent with a drowning or fall in the bathtub. Her death last Saturday has been ruled a homicide.

