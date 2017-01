TUCSON - Reid Park Zoo has announced the loss of 20-year-old jaguar, Nikita, and 18-year-old gibbon, Lily.

According to a media release from Reid Park Zoo, Nikita was euthanized Jan. 12 due to age-related health issues. She was one of the oldest jaguars in the United States.

Median life expectancy for jaguars is 12 to 15-years, according to Reid Park Zoo.

White-handed gibbon Lily passed away Jan. 14. Lily and her parents were transferred to the new gibbon habitat Dec. 22. The relocation went smoothly.

According to Reid Park Zoo, staff noticed a decrease in food consumption and lethargic activity in Lily. She was then transferred to her original habitat.

This loss leaves Reid Park Zoo with two gibbons, Billy a 43-year-old male and Moms, a 47-year -old female.