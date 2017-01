TUCSON, AZ - A woman accused of child abuse has been assaulted by other inmates in the Pima County jail.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say Samantha Osteraas was punched and had her hair pulled on Jan. 11 by other inmates. The inmates reportedly referenced Osteraas' injured child during the attack and threatened to kill her.

Osteraas is accused of intentionally burning her 5-year-old adopted daughter in a hot bath.

Osteraas had been offered protective custody but declined it. Since the attack she has received medical treatment and been placed in protective custody.

The inmates involved have been disciplined.