TUCSON, AZ - Authorities say it doesn't appear that a 13-year-old Tucson-area girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Jayden Glomb's stepfather, 37-year-old Joshua Lelevier, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body.

An investigator says in court records that the girl's clothes were torn or pulled out of place but there was no indication of sexual assault.

Investigators also say Lelevier allegedly made false statements to police and that the girl's blood was found in a family vehicle.

Lelevier remains jailed and online court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Her body was found dumped May 11, a day after she was reported missing.