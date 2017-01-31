NTSB releases report on Tucson International Airport plane crash

TUCSON, AZ - The National Transportation Safety Board released its report on the deadly Jan. 23 plane crash at Tucson International Airport.

According to the NTSB, the plane rapidly pitched up during the initial climb, before yawing to the left with its nose up, then slowing down, rolling and striking the ground. It then slid 650 feet and hit a wall.

Officials will continue to examine the wreckage.

Aircraft pilot Jeffrey Green, 56, and passenger Daniel Rodriguez, 38, died in the crash. Officials identified them with dental records and found that both died as the result of blunt force and thermal injuries.

Here is the full report: