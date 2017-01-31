NTSB releases report on Tucson International Airport plane crash

According to the NTSB, the plane rapidly pitched up during the initial climb, before yawing to the left with its nose up, then slowing down, rolling and striking the ground. It then slid 650 feet and hit a wall.
Officials will continue to examine the wreckage.
Aircraft pilot Jeffrey Green, 56, and passenger Daniel Rodriguez, 38, died in the crash. Officials identified them with dental records and found that both died as the result of blunt force and thermal injuries.
Here is the full report:
On January 23, 2017, about 1233 mountain standard time, a Beechcraft 300, N385KA, was destroyed when it impacted terrain during takeoff from Tucson International Airport (TUS), Tucson, Arizona. The pilot and the passenger were fatally injured. The airplane was registered to KAAZ, LLC, and operated as a personal flight under the provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 91. Visual meteorological conditions prevailed, and an instrument flight rules flight plan was filed for the flight to Hermosillo (MMHO), Sonora, Mexico. The flight originated from TUS at 1232.
A witness observed the airplane takeoff from runway 11L and rapidly pitch up in the initial climb. At an altitude between 100-150 feet above the runway, the airplane suddenly yawed to the left while maintaing a nose-up pitch attitude. The airplane then appeared to slow down such that he believed it was about to stall. The left wing dropped, and the airplane rolled left and continued as the nose dropped and the airplane struck the ground inverted.
Another witness described the airplane yawing from left to right while climbing. The airplane then rolled left and eventually became inverted, in a manner he described as similar to a barrel roll. The airplane then exited his field of view.
After impact, the airplane slid about 650 feet across the ramp on a 060-degree magnetic heading before it collided with an 8-feet tall concrete wall. The wreckage has been recovered for further examination.