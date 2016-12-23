Suspected robbers open fire on Pima County deputies

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department says one of its deputies fired his weapon after a short chase involving two suspects believed to have stolen a child's bike before fleeing from police.

An investigation is ongoing into the Thursday afternoon event.

Spokesman Deputy Ryan Inglett says deputies were called out to a strong-armed robbery involving suspects who stole a child's bike by force near Interstate 10 and El Camino Del Cerro. The child wasn't injured.

Deputies spotted a woman and man and attempted to pull them over, but they fled in their car. That's when deputies say the man fired a gun at them, prompting one deputy to shoot back.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. Both suspects have been arrested but have not been identified.

