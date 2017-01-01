Customs & Border Protection: Border Patrol vehicle shot at, struck by bullets near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A United States Border Patrol vehicle was shot at and struck by bullets on Friday evening, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The agent was not injured nor did he or she return fire at the alleged suspects, who were not captured, the agency said in news release sent out on Saturday night.

CBP said one of its agents assigned to a mobile surveillance unit south of Sierra Vista heard several gunshots and saw "two unknown individuals with a rifle at a distance." The Border Patrol vehicle that was hit was located next to the mobile surveillance unit and was not occupied at the time.

Police and other agencies responded to search for the suspects, but were not located, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff's Department at 520-432-9500.