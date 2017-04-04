Community vigil will honor Isabel Celis in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A community vigil will pay tribute to the life of Isabel Celis, whose remains were found recently, five years after she disappeared.

The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 101 N. Stone, is not connected to the Celis family.

The 6-year-old girl vanished from her midtown home in 2012.

According to the event's Facebook page, the vigil is an opportunity for the community to collectively mourn Celis.