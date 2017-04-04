Community vigil will honor Isabel Celis in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A community vigil will pay tribute to the life of Isabel Celis, whose remains were found recently, five years after she disappeared.
The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 101 N. Stone, is not connected to the Celis family.
The 6-year-old girl vanished from her midtown home in 2012.
According to the event's Facebook page, the vigil is an opportunity for the community to collectively mourn Celis.
This event is being held in Memorium for Isabel Mercedes Celis of Tucson, Arizona. This event is a candlelight memorium, being held to show support to the Celis family, and to honor our little angel, Isabel.
We ask that you dress casually, be respectful, and bring candles, photographs and messages you would like the Celis family to see. There will be a guest book signing - where the community can leave messages and sign to show their support, which we will get to the Celis family after the event.
Everyone is welcome, and those who would like to share their thoughts, are welcome to speak.