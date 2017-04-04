Community vigil will honor Isabel Celis in Tucson

Phil Villarreal
9:28 AM, Apr 3, 2017
5:19 PM, Apr 3, 2017

Families, couples and even people on their own came to the home where Isabel Celis went missing from five years ago.

She was a six-year-old girl, who disappeared from her home on a peaceful Saturday almost five years ago. Police and the people who loved Isabel Celis still held out hope she'd be found alive. But now that hope is gone.

The community reacting to Isabel Celis

Tucson Police, saying it wasn't "by happenstance," that detectives found the remains of Isabel Celis in rural Pima County -- rather, a part of an ongoing process of many searches. Her remains discovery, raising the questions -- who's responsible? How did she die?

Isabel Celis, now 9 – Missing from Tucson on April 20, 2012 – Celis was last seen at home in 2012. She was missing two teeth at the time of her disappearance. She last wore a blue tank top and navy blue basketball shorts. Info/photos from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A community vigil will pay tribute to the life of Isabel Celis, whose remains were found recently, five years after she disappeared.

The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 101 N. Stone, is not connected to the Celis family.

The 6-year-old girl vanished from her midtown home in 2012. 

According to the event's Facebook page, the vigil is an opportunity for the community to collectively mourn Celis.

This event is being held in Memorium for Isabel Mercedes Celis of Tucson, Arizona. This event is a candlelight memorium, being held to show support to the Celis family, and to honor our little angel, Isabel. 

We ask that you dress casually, be respectful, and bring candles, photographs and messages you would like the Celis family to see. There will be a guest book signing - where the community can leave messages and sign to show their support, which we will get to the Celis family after the event. 

Everyone is welcome, and those who would like to share their thoughts, are welcome to speak.  

