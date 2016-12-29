City group wants suit over gun-destruction policy tossed

TUCSON, AZ - The association representing Arizona cities and towns is urging the state Supreme Court to throw out a lawsuit that protests the city's policy of destroying guns seized by police.

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns says in friend of the court brief filed Wednesday that the Arizona Constitution gives charter cities like Tucson the complete right to do what their leaders decide to do with city property. That includes everything from guns to butter.

The lawsuit by Attorney General Mark Brnovich threatens to pull millions in shared state revenue unless Tucson stops destroying seized guns. A state law requires guns to instead be sold.

The city itself argues that a new law allowing Brnovich to sue if he believes cities are violating state law is itself unconstitutional.