Boys charged in connection to Border Patrol vehicle shot at in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ - Two juvenile boys have been charged with endangerment and felony criminal damage by prosecutors in Cochise County after a Border Patrol vehicle was shot at on December 30th.

Customs and Border Protection said the agent who was operating a mobile surveillance unit south of Sierra Vista was not injured during the incident. He did not return fire.

The suspects remained at large until the parents of the two boys, 15 and 16-years-old, contacted authorities after they recognized them in a picture of the suspects publicly posted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.