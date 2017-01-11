Honduran immigrant who fell 400 feet down a cliff rescued by Border Patrol agents

The man had to be rescued via helicopter due to the treacherous terrain.

TUCSON, AZ - Authorities have rescued a Honduran immigrant who fell about 400 feet down a cliff in southern Arizona.

Tohono O'odham police contacted Border Patrol agents at the Three Points Substation on Sunday night about a man in their custody saying his traveling partner was left behind in the Baboquivari Mountains because of a broken ankle.

Tucson Sector agents and an air crew located the man late Monday southwest of Three Points.

Agents were unable to locate a safe approach on foot and determined a hoist extraction was necessary due to the extreme terrain.

They established a command post overnight until a high-altitude aerial rescue could be launched Tuesday morning.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter lowered a trooper-paramedic who stabilized the unidentified man before transporting him to a hospital.

