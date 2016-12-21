Fast lanes at Arizona-Mexico crossing to stay open longer

NOGALES, AZ - Federal officials say they're extending operating hours for the fast lanes at the busy DeConcini port of entry in Nogales.

Border crossing lanes for drivers who are part of the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, or SENTRI, will now be open from 6 a.m. until midnight on weekends starting on Friday. That's two extra hours at night.

The SENTRI program allows pre-approved and low-risk travelers to travel through fast lanes at border crossings.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the expanded hours are aimed at improving traveling time and encouraging more drivers to join the program.