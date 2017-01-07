Congresswoman Martha McSally introduces bill making Giffords memorial national

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally on Friday introduced legislation to nationally designate a planned memorial for the victims and survivors of a Tucson mass shooting that targeted former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

McSally's bill calls for the planned Jan. 8th Memorial to be part of the National Park System. The memorial, which will include carved symbols along a dark red steel wall and areas to reflect, is expected to be completed in 2018.

Shooter Jared Loughner killed six and injured 13, including Giffords, who was shot in the head on Jan. 8, 2011. He was sentenced to life in prison.

McSally says she expects Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake to introduce the same legislation in the Senate.

The January 8th Memorial Foundation is in charge of the project. Construction is estimated to cost $4.5 million.