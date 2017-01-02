Autopsy: Immigration detainee in Eloy died of blood clots

TUCSON, AZ - An autopsy shows a Guatemalan detainee died of blood clots in her right lung at a hospital near the Eloy Detention Center.

Officials with the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office say the blood clots likely stemmed from a leg injury Raquel Calderon de Hildago suffered while crossing the border.

Authorities say the 36-year-old woman had difficulty walking when she was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later was transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Calderon was being held at one of the largest immigrant lockups in the country awaiting deportation to Guatemala when she experienced a series of seizures at the detention center about 60 miles south of Phoenix.

She died on Nov. 27.