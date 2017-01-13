Arrests made after MCSO discover large marijuana grow operation near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office busts a grow farm after finding “tree-like” marijuana plants.

MCSO say they received a tip in October of an armed man guarding a tent near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Deputies were told by the owner that the 30 by 60-foot tent was a legal grow operation and he had a Medical Marijuana Card authorizing it.

After returning to the operation in December deputies found 28 ‘tree-like’ marijuana plants, each roughly 6-feet tall in size. They also said the weight of the pot was around 280 pounds, well over the four-pound limit of a legal grow operation, and with four more plants then legally allowed.

MCSO arrested 31 year olds Arturo Perez and Jose Luis Morena and charged them with conspiracy, weapons misconduct, and production of marijuana in an amount over the statutory limit.

The tent guard, 25-year-old Jordan Felix Sheldon, was also arrested for possession of a rifle with a 60 round magazine after it was discovered he was a convicted felon.

MCSO estimate the value of the plants to be $250,000.