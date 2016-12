FLORENCE, AZ - A Maricopa woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and a lifetime of supervised probation in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Tina Morse has pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse for the 2015 death of Tiana Rosalee Capps. She was given credit for nearly a year of incarceration before the sentencing.

Prosecutor Shawn Jensvold told the court Morse was receiving a "light outcome."

Morse's attorney says she won't pursue a dependency case to regain custody of her three sons, who were 5, 4 and 5 months old when she was arrested on Christmas Eve 2015.

Two other adults lived with Morse in unincorporated Maricopa. One faces the death penalty for murder in Tiana's death and the other has been charged with child abuse.