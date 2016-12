FLORENCE, AZ - Pinal County says more pets were adopted and reunited with their owners this year than last year.

Animal Care and Control said there were 1,014 pet adoptions this year compared to 808 last year. Nearly 500 pets were also reunited with their owners, compared to 440 last year.

Director Audra Michael says she's pleased with those numbers and that staff and volunteers are to thank.

The county still aims to spay and neuter more animals to lower the number of homeless pets.