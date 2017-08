CASA GRANDE, AZ - Police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing Rodeo Storage in Casa Grande earlier this week.

The incident took place near McCartney Road and Pinal Avenue between late Thursday night and early Friday morning, police said.

At least 38 units were broken into and multiple items were stolen, according to police.

Two of the stolen items include a 2000 Itasca Sundancer RV, Arizona license plate BSB3328 and a 2016 United Trailer, Minnesota license plate 5443CTB.

The RV is white with blue trim and the trailer is described as black/grey with chrome accents.

Police say the suspect appears to be wearing a blue Nike shirt in surveillance footage and appears to have a cross tattoo on his right forearm.

If you have any information on the identity of this man or this incident, you are asked to call Detective Wilson at (520) 421-8700.