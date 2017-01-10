Yummy birthday freebies you won't want to miss

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 69°
LO: 50°
HI: 67°
LO: 49°
HI: 64°
LO: 50°
Baja Fresh
For a free birthday burrito, join Club Baja.
Baskin-Robbins
Sign up for the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club and receive free ice cream on your birthday!
Benihana
Register for Benihana’s Chef’s Table Club to receive a complimentary $30 gift certificate for your birthday meal with purchase of a second adult entree.
Black Angus
Join the Black Angus Prime Club for a free steak dinner with the purchase of a second adult entree.
Denny's
Register for Denny's Reward Program and get a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday when you bring ID or proof of birth date.
Dunkin' Donuts
Receive a free beverage at Dunkin' Donuts! Just enroll in DD Perks to get your coupon.
Einstein Bros Bagels
Join the Shmear Society to get a free bagel & shmear with purchase for signing up and receive a free egg sandwich for your birthday!
El Torito
Sign up for El Torito's E-Club to receive a coupon for a free meal with the purchase of another entree.
Krispy Kreme
Register for Krispy Kreme Rewards and get a free welcome Original Glazed© doughnut and another one on your birthday!
Red Robin
Sign up for the Red Robin Royalty program and take your pick from one of its 24 gourmet burgers.