Woman allegedly beats, lights man on fire in Ohio Denny's restaurant

AMHERST, Ohio - A woman is in jail after allegedly beating a man and lighting him on fire inside of a Denny's restaurant in Amherst, Ohio.

Amherst police were dispatched to the Denny's around 9:36 a.m. Monday. The initial call claimed that 35-year-old Adelaida Ruth Brown (Torres) of Lorain, Ohio was beating a man and chasing him around the restaurant. The caller also told police at one point in time she had lit the man on fire.

Upon arrival, Brown and the man had been separated and were in different areas of the restaurant. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and after seeing the man's injuries and his burnt clothing, they arrested Brown. She was charged with aggravated arson, assault and domestic violence.

Police say due to Brown's state of mind, she was transported directly to the Lorain County Jail to await her appearance in court on Tuesday morning.