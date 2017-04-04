Washington homeowner charged with homicide for killing intruder

A homeowner in Mason County, Washington is facing second-degree homicide charges after he shot and killed a 31-year-old intruder on Saturday who was in the homeowner's shower.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Joseph Rosa was shot four times by the homeowner, 59-year-old Bruce Fanning. Fanning shot Rosa through the shower curtain, law enforcement said..

The homeowner told police he found that the door had been kicked in. He then realized that the intruder was in his shower. That is when Fanning went to another building on his property, returned to the shower, and shot Rosa, police said.

While not citing any specific evidence, local law enforcement said there is "more to the story."

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the home was unoccupied at the time. It said that Fanning lived in an adjacent home.

"The Mason County Sheriff’s Office found during the initial investigation that the facts, statements and evidence in this case do not support necessary / reasonable self-defense at this time. The investigation is ongoing and the case has been referred to the Mason County Prosecutor," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Washington does not have a "castle doctrine," which is a law that exonerates homeowners for using deadly force against an intruder. However, Washington does allow for reasonable use of force against someone committing malicious trespassing.