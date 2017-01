COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A vehicle linked to an "armed and extremely dangerous" murder suspect has been found, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.

The 2010 Kia Forte EX bearing Colorado license plate QNC845 was registered to Richard Sparks, 25, who is wanted by police on two separate murders that happened days apart over the last week.

Sparks is the only remaining suspect still at-large in connection to a Nov. 29 double homicide that happened on Mosswood Lane and the Nov. 26 Carmel Drive murder that left one person dead and another wounded.

Spanks should be considered armed and dangerous and has a long criminal history in Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma, police say.

Police have yet to say why they believe the two murders are connected.