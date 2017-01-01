Trump expected to embrace bold use of Twitter

Associated Press
10:04 AM, Jan 1, 2017
Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer says he expects President-elect Donald Trump will boldly use Twitter to make major policy announcements.

Trump was scolded by foreign policy experts last month when he used Twitter as the venue to say that the U.S. should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nuclear weapons.

Spicer said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he thinks it freaks the mainstream media out that Trump has more than 45 million people following him on social media. He says Trump doesn't need to funnel his comments through mainstream media outlets.

Spicer says when Trump tweets, he gets results.

