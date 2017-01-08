Texas police mistake kitty litter for methamphetamine

Alex Hider
6:12 PM, Jan 7, 2017

A Texas man wants his name cleared after he was arrested when police mistook a bag of kitty litter for meth. (Rachel Gribble/Twitter)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Houston man is trying to clear his name after police arrested him after they mistook a bag of kitty litter for methamphetamine.

On Dec. 5, Ross Lebeau was stopped by police for making an illegal right hand-turn. Officers found marijuana in his car, and he was detained.

But Lebeau’s situation took a frightening turn when officers found a bag full of gray powder stuffed inside a sock on his dashboard. Two field tests at the scene determined the substance was meth, and Lebeau was charged possession with a controlled substance.

It wasn’t until a lab test was conducted that officials realized that the substance was actually cat litter — a trick Lebeau used to keep his windshield from fogging up.

The Harris County Sheriff’s department eventually dropped their charges, but not after Lebeau spent three days in jail and posted $50,000 bail.

According to WMCH, Lebeau lost work over the allegations and is still seeking an apology from the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ