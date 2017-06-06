Southwest Airlines sale offers round trips for under $100

For three days, Southwest Airlines will be offering ticket deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

Between Tuesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 8, flights will range from $49 each way to $129 each way.

The deals are for specific dates. Travel in the United States is valid from August 22 through December 13, 2017.

Those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico are offered valid deals from September 6 through December 7, 2016. International travel is available at low fairs between August 22 through December 13, 2017.

Flights on Fridays and Saturdays are excluded. For a full list of terms and conditions, or to purchase a flight click here.