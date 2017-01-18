Popular sitcom Will & Grace returns after 11-year hiatus

It has been nearly a decade since "Will & Grace" has produced a full episode, but in the fall, the fabled sitcom is set to return to NBC.

NBC announced on Wednesday that the original cast is reuniting for a 10-episode season during the 2017-18 television season. NBC produced 194 episodes of the sitcom from 1998-2006.

Will & Grace was notable as it was one of the first television programs to feature gay cast members. The show was critically acclaimed with 16 total Emmy Awards.

Will & Grace is joining a growing list of shows from the 1990s and 2000s coming back from its season finale. Shows such as "Full House" and "Gilmore Girls" are among a group of shows that have come back long after their demise.