PD: Man arrested stemming from shooting at NYC nightclub, 5 people injured

Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing the establishment's owner and wounding five others.

Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas tells The Journal News that nobody "should ever spend Christmas like this."

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro says Mansion nightclub owner O'Neal Bandoo and the other victims, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Adinaro didn't name the suspect, but said he is a Bronx resident with a pending attempted murder case.

Witness Cleveland Douse tells the newspaper 200 people were in the club during the shooting.