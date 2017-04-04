Man suspected of hitting another man in head with rock arrested after getting pants stuck on fence

San Diego - Talk about getting caught with your pants down.



A man suspected of hitting another man in the head with a rock was arrested after trying to run from police officers and getting his pants stuck on a fence he tried to jump over.



The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday, police said.



According to police, the victim was standing outside of an apartment complex when a man walked up and struck him in the head with a rock.



After hitting the victim, the suspected attacker ran until he reached a fence near a home.

Cornered by officers and a police K9, the man tried to jump over the fence but a portion of his pants became stuck on it.



Officers were able to get the man off the fence, tearing his pants off in the process.



The man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.



Police said the victim did not know the suspected attacker.



