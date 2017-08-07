Man pleads guilty, gets 90 days in jail for shooting of Detroit cops

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit man who shot two Detroit police officers believing they were intruders has pleaded guilty in the case.

Juwan Plummer, 20, was charged with two counts each of Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Serious Injury; Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Injury, Felonious Assault. He was also charged with four counts of Felony Firearm.

He plead guilty to lesser charges and is expected to be sentenced to 90 days in jail with two years probation.

The officers were responding to a report of attempted break-ins at a home across the street on April 16, and Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the officers decided to check out Plummer's home as well.

Plummer''s family said they were on edge because of recent crime in the neighborhood, and the teen fired one shot out of the window not knowing the two men on the property were police officers.

One of the officers was shot in the arm and the other in the face. Both recovered from their injuries.

Last week, a judge ruled that Plummer could not use self defense as an argument.

Plummer's trial was scheduled to start this week before the plea deal.