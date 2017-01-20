Inauguration Day coverage on ABC15 begins at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Miss President-elect Trump's Thursday remarks at the Lincoln Memorial? Watch his speech in the player above.

FULL TIMELINE: Schedule of 2017 Inauguration Day activities

HOW TO WATCH ON TELEVISION

Join the ABC15 Mornings team for a special half-hour edition of local news. Danielle Lerner and Christopher Sign will have the latest breaking news plus local inauguration coverage.

At 5 a.m., ABC News will air a special edition of “Good Morning America” from Washington, D.C.

George Stephanopoulos will be joined by David Muir, Robin Roberts, Martha Raddatz, and the rest of the ABC News political team.

The team will cover President-elect Trump’s Inaugural Address, parade, swearing-in ceremony, and other events.

HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

In addition to coverage from ABC News on TV, the ABC15 digital team will provide inauguration coverage on every platform.

Beginning at 7 a.m., ABC15 Digital Anchors Kinsey Schofield and Rudy Rivas will stream inauguration coverage on the ABC15 Facebook page, abc15.com and the ABC15 app. Coverage will include the swearing-in ceremony beginning at 7:30 a.m. The opening remarks will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the swearing-in starting at 10 a.m.

Once the ceremony is over, the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue will begin.

To get news alerts during Inauguration Day coverage, download the ABC15 Mobile app. ABC15 Mobile is free and you can customize the alerts you receive on your phone.

Download the ABC15 app for Apple.

Download the ABC15 app for Android.