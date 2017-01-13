Immigrant groups to rally against Trump's planned crackdown in Phoenix

Associated Press
12:08 PM, Jan 13, 2017
national | world

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - OCTOBER 04: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally on October 4, 2016 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Trump spoke in Arizona ahead of tonights vice-presidential debate. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ralph Freso
WASHINGTON - Immigrant rights advocates are planning dozens of rallies across the country this weekend in what they are calling a "first salvo" against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration.

Union leaders and young immigrants are organizing more than 50 protests and cultural events on Saturday from Philadelphia to Phoenix.

Activists hope the events will highlight the power of the immigrant rights movement and show the incoming administration that immigrants living here illegally don't plan to leave despite Trump's calls for a border wall and more deportations.

The crowds are expected to be nowhere near as big as the massive street marches a decade ago against a Republican-backed immigration bill. Experts say the scale of future immigrant rights demonstrations will hinge on what actions Trump takes once in office.

