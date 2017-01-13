Immigrant groups to rally against Trump's planned crackdown in Phoenix

WASHINGTON - Immigrant rights advocates are planning dozens of rallies across the country this weekend in what they are calling a "first salvo" against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration.

Union leaders and young immigrants are organizing more than 50 protests and cultural events on Saturday from Philadelphia to Phoenix.

Activists hope the events will highlight the power of the immigrant rights movement and show the incoming administration that immigrants living here illegally don't plan to leave despite Trump's calls for a border wall and more deportations.

The crowds are expected to be nowhere near as big as the massive street marches a decade ago against a Republican-backed immigration bill. Experts say the scale of future immigrant rights demonstrations will hinge on what actions Trump takes once in office.