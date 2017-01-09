Fort Lauderdale shooting victims include grandfather, grandmother

(CNN) -- Their lives ended suddenly, tragically, in a storm of gunfire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

But those who died in the shooting Friday filled their lives up until that moment with love, ambition and achievement.

One of the five slain victims has not been publicly identified. Here is what we know so far about the other four:

Shirley Timmons

Steve Reineccius identified one of the dead in Friday's shooting as 70-year-old Shirley Timmons, a family woman whom he described as "an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother."

Her husband of 51 years was her high school sweetheart. They met in eighth grade, Reineccius said.

"Together they built a close, loving family with their three daughters, three sons-in-law and eight grandchildren. For Shirley, family meant vacations, football games and holiday traditions," he said in a statement.

"She was the most loving, passionate mother who had a love for life and truly sparkled. She will continue to sparkle through her husband, mother, three daughters, and eight grandchildren. She touched many and was loved by all. She will live in our hearts forever and will be truly missed."

Michael Oehme

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa identified one victim as Michael Oehme of Council Bluffs and said his wife, Kari Oehme, was wounded in the shooting.

"Pray as I will for Oehme family of CouncilBluffs Iowa /Father Michael was killed and Kari the mother was wounded at FtLauderdale Massacre," Grassley said on Twitter.

Michael Oehme, 57, and Kari Oehme, 52, were at the airport preparing for a Caribbean cruise that was slated to begin Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WOWT. Kari Oehme suffered a shoulder wound and is expected to recover, her sister-in-law told WOWT.

Adam Angeroth, who has known the couple for eight years and is Kari Oehme's hairdresser, told the station the couple went on cruises every year and that he had just done her hair and nails in preparation for the trip.

Kari Oehme works for CommScope, a telecommunications company, across the Missouri River in Omaha, Nebraska. The company released a statement saying it was doing everything it can to help the Oehme family.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event," the statement said.

Terry Andres

Terry Andres was at the airport because he was vacationing with his wife, according to a close friend.

Andres, 62, died and his wife was uninjured, said the friend, who asked to remain anonymous.

"Terry was the kindest, sweetest and best kind of friend anyone could have. He was the ultimate family man," said the friend, who has known Andres since high school. "He and Ann were married for 40 years, and he absolutely adored his children and grandchildren."

Andres had two daughters, said the friend.

The New Jersey native and his family moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, decades ago and raised their children in the coastal community, the friend said.

Andres worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, said Terry Davis, a spokesman at the shipyard. According to Andres' Facebook page, he had worked at the shipyard since 1996.

Andres and his wife were members of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. The church's senior pastor, the Rev. Ralph Rowley, posted news of Andres' death on the church's official Facebook page.

Olga Woltering

Olga Woltering and her husband, Ralph, had traveled from their home in Cobb County, Georgia, outside Atlanta, to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise.

The 84-year-old great-grandmother and loyal church member died and her husband escaped serious injury, according to posts on social media.

"Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met," the Rev. Fernando Molina-Restrepo of the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Marietta, Georgia, told CNN. The Wolterings had been members of the church since 1978, Molina-Restrepo said.

"This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved," he said.

A posting on the church's website said the couple "could always be found at 5 p.m. Mass," and it added, "Olga was so charming, calling everybody 'Lovey' or 'Love' in her unmistakable British accent."

CNN's Sheena Jones and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

