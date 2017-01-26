Florida woman arrested for throwing used tampon at police officer

A 28-year-old Florida woman was arrested after she threw a used tampon at a police officer.

According to a police report, Tecora Fields was involved in a fight on Monday in St. Petersburg when police arrived on the scene. As officers tried to restore order, Fields began taunting them, using expletives and telling them that she would hit them with her tampon "in the mouth."

Officers then saw Fields open her pants and grab something from her genitals. She threw the “wet, white paper object,” striking a St. Petersburg police officer on the left shoulder.

Fields tried to flee the scene, but was handcuffed after officers tasered her.

The police report describes Fields as “intentionally or knowingly” causing bodily harm to the officer with a “deadly weapon.”

Fields was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. She was released from custody after posting $5,000 bond.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.