Family's bucket list for 9-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer includes Arizona visit

PORTSMOUTH, NH - Family of a New Hampshire girl diagnosed with a serious form of cancer may soon be taking her on a trip to Arizona.

According to TV station WMUR, 9-year-old Ciara Brill was diagnosed last month with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare brain cancer that comes with a terminal prognosis.

In response, the family started putting together a bucket list of things to do, and launched an online fundraising campaign to help make it happen and pay for her medical care.

"I want to show her the world, as much as we can," Harold Brill, her father, told WFXT-TV.

When reached Friday about why the family would travel to Arizona, Harold Brill said relatives lived in the state.

The Brills are seeking a second opinion and are planning for radiation treatments six days per week in an attempt to shrink the tumor.

Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma starts in the brain stem, at the back of the neck where the brain meets the spine. The cancer is most common in children between five and ten years old, and only rarely found in adults, according to St. Jude's.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $72,000 as of Saturday afternoon.