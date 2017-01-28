Multiple media outlets are reporting that John Hurt has passed away.

The legendary actor died Friday, Jan. 27 at the age of 77. Although the cause of Hurt's death hasn't been confirmed, London's Mirror newspaper reports that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. The Mirror also revealed that over the last few months he suffered from multiple intestinal issues.

He starred in a plethora of films, television series and voice work over the years, including "Harry Potter," "Doctor Who" and "Hellboy." According to his IMDb, he was also in the process of filming "Darkest Hour," a biography about Winston Churchill.

He's survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myers, and his two sons.