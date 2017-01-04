Canned cat food recall includes 9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty

Current
Some popular canned cat food brands are under a new voluntary recall announced Tuesday.
The FDA says the recall affects some 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat foods due to possible low levels of thiamine.
Thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1, is essential for cats. Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.
The FDA says symptoms of the deficiency in your cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature, including decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
The affected products were distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20, 2016 through Jan. 3, 2017.
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code Consumer Unit
|Lot Numbers
|Units per Case
|Selling Unit Size
|UPC Code on Case
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna
|7910052238
|6354803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052228
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000402
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000402
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000367
|6355803
|6
| 4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003670
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000327
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000327
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000286
|6358803
|6
| 4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910002860
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6364803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood
|7910000364 (793641)
|6356803
|6
| 4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003640
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna
|7910000324
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000324
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner
|7910000410
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000410
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken
|7910000312 (793121)
|6355803
|6
| 4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910000312
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish
|7910000420
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000420
|9Lives
|Seafood Poultry Variety Pack
|7910053377
|6307803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910053377
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna
|7910000366
|6357803
|6
| 4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003660
|EverPet
|Mixed Grill Dinner
|7910053114
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|7910053114
|Special Kitty
|Beef and Liver Dinner
|8113112120
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112120
|Special Kitty
|Classic Tuna Dinner
|8113112157
|6358803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112157
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap
|8113109609
|6355803
|1
| 12 pk
13 oz each
|8113109609
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap
|8113112119
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112119
|Special Kitty
|Super Supper
|8113179041
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910079041
No illnesses related to this recall have been reported so far.
Consumers who have cans of cat food under the recall should stop feeding it to their pets and call 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
Signs of thiamine deficiency
In advanced cases of thiamine deficiency in cats, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
Cat owners are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately if their pet is displaying any of these symptoms.
If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.