Beef products recalled due to possibility of E. coli

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
HI: 108°
LO: 84°
(WTVF) - Creation Gardens, Inc., of Louisville, Kentucky, has recalled more than 22,000 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cuts due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Monday concerning approximately 22,832 pounds of beef.
Reports stated the products under the recall bear the establishment number “EST. 7914” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Officials confirmed these products were shipped to food service locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
The products were produced on May 31, June 1, and June 2, 2017. The following products were listed as part of the recall:
A plant manager notified authorities on Monday of two positives for E. coli test results.
The specific bacteria, E. coli O157:H7, has been known as a potentially deadly bacterium. It’s been known to cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for two to eight days (three to four days on average).
Officials said most people recover within a week; however, some do develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).
Authorities have urged consumers who purchased these products to not consume them.