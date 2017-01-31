Arizona's Sen. Flake could face challenge from Rep. Gosar

A congressman from Arizona has emerged as another possible challenger to U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake during his Republican primary next year.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar says people have asked him to consider running against Flake, and he is considering it.

Gosar is a fourth-term Republican representing Arizona's 4th Congressional District, which covers much of the rural western portion of the state.

Some Republicans are unhappy with Flake because of his frequent clashes with President Donald Trump. He spoke out against Trump during his 2016 campaign and has continued the criticism since he took office. Most recently, Flake spoke against the president's executive order barring people from several predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the United States.

Former state Sen. Kelli Ward has already declared her candidacy against Flake.