AdiosCocaCola: Mexicans propose boycott in response to Trump's border wall

On Thursday, members of President Trump’s administration floated a 20 percent tax on goods imported from Mexico that would go toward paying for a border wall. While officials were quick to point out that there were no plans to go ahead with a tariff yet, the people of Mexico took note.

Mexicans and others who oppose Trump’s border wall have responded by boycotting American-made products, and have taken to Twitter to spread the word. Throughout the day on Friday, social media was flooded with messages tagged with #AdiosStarbucks, #AdiosCocaCola, #AdiosMcDonalds, #AdiosProductosGringos, and other similair hashtags.

In addition, political columnists in Mexico have urged their fellow citizens to avoid buying American-made products in response to Trump’s policies.

Adiós starbucks, kfc, burger king, pizza hut, nike, dhl, levis, coca cola, gilette, dóminos, heinz, firestone, rbk pic.twitter.com/qGpXCBTxO5 — Cess (@cessca9) January 25, 2017

Tendrán que agregar muchos otros hashtag #AdiosProductosGringos #AdiosStarbucks o al menos ser un poco más congruentes... #MexicoPrimero pic.twitter.com/8ewQei1YlL — Carola315 (@23sunmoon) January 26, 2017

A widespread boycott of American-made products in Mexico could potentially put a strain on the economy of the United States. Mexico is one of the United States’ second biggest trading partner, as 13 percent of American exports are sold in Mexico.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump touted the need for a wall on the border with Mexico to deter illegal immigrants. He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, either directly or through reimbursement through renegotiated trade deals.

