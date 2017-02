PHOENIX - ABC15 Mornings Anchor Christopher Sign has been selected to ask the White House a question during Friday's press briefing.

The question will be asked via Skype at the White House press briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Every topic is on the table.

Miss any of Christopher Sign’s earlier political reporting? Earlier this year, he was the first to break the news of Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton meeting at Phoenix Sky Harbor.