Brother: Carrie Fisher in intensive care after 'cardiac episode' on plane

LOS ANGELES - Carrie Fisher's brother says the "Star Wars" actress is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Fisher's publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

News of the incident quickly prompted an outpouring of support from her former coworkers.

UPDATE: @carrieffisher is stable. So worried, glad to hear some positive news. — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 24, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

