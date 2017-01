You’ve heard the expression "your home is your castle," but keeping that castle safe doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

We found three inexpensive and easy-to find security enhancements:

Door reinforcement hardware makes it harder for a thief to kick in your door. Available at home improvement stores, it typically costs less than $30.

A window bar lock makes it tougher to pop the lock on your windows. It only costs about $5. A simple wood or metal dowel also works. Just drop it in the track where the window slides open.

The Simlock is described as an "unpickable lock." It's quick and easy to install by yourself and sells online for under $10.

Other do-it-yourself options are listed on www.thefamilyhandyman.com.