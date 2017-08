PHOENIX - According to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, a bonded pair of dogs are inseparable and typically are attached at the hip when they're inside their kennel at the West shelter.

Clyde, the smaller of the pair, can usually be seen hanging all over the larger Bonnie as the two await their forever home.

The cute couple was up for adoption as of Thursday, but on Friday afternoon they were adopted out together from MCACC's facility.

A family saw the social media posts about the animals and fell in love with the duo. Lindsay Hayes and her children have added the two to their family!