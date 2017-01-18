AAA looking for 'Crossing Guard of the Year'

Crossing guards protect our children each and every day as they travel to and from school – a service that often goes unappreciated and unnoticed.

AAA Arizona again is calling for nominations from Maricopa and Pima counties for its 10th annual Crossing Guard of the Year. Each winning school and guard will receive $500.

AAA encourages students, parents, school administrators, faculty, staff and community members to nominate candidates whom they believe deserve the Crossing Guard of the Year designation. Self-nominations also will be accepted. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 10, 2017.

AAA’s traffic safety experts will evaluate nominations to select finalists for the award based on dedication, friendliness, professionalism and safety. The honors then will be awarded to two honorees, one each from Maricopa County and Pima County, who demonstrate the best example of the procedures and responsibilities outlined in AAA’s Handbook for Adult Crossing Guards.

Winners will be announced in conjunction with Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, April 28, 2017, and each will receive a recognition plaque and a $500 gift card. AAA Arizona also will award $500 to each winning school in honor of its efforts to emphasize safety.

Last year, Wendy Meador of Navarrete Elementary in Chandler and Beverly Rabinowitz of Blenman Elementary in Tucson earned the coveted title.



Nomination forms can be downloaded online here. Completed forms can be mailed to AAA Arizona, Attn: AAA Serves, 2375 E. Camelback Road, Ste. 500, Phoenix, AZ, 85016; faxed to 602-766-0466; or emailed to AAAServes@arizona.aaa.com.

For more information, visit AAA.com/CrossingGuardoftheYear.