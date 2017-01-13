3 Unusual Tricks for a Better Night's Sleep

The U.S. workforce loses more than a million working days per year by people not sleeping enough. Lindsey Granger and Dr. Michael Breus have three unexpected ways you can snooze instead of lose.

1. Work Near a Window

If you're getting more sunlight at work you're going to sleep more and better The light comes in and hits these special cells in your eye which turns off the melatonin faucet in your brain so you don't have that morning fog where you're not getting stuff done. When the sun goes down your brain knows to switch the melatonin faucet back on.

2. Keep Feet & Hands Outside the Covers

You sleep better in a cooler environment. By keeping your hands and feet under the covers you actually get warmer, not cooler. Setting the room temperature to a cool 65 degrees will have you dozing before you know it.

3. Drink Cherry Juice & Eat Kiwis

Tart cherry juice, about 6-7 ounces twice a day actually works almost as well as sleeping pills and it's obviously a lot better for you. As for those kiwis, they have the largest amount of naturally occurring serotonin. It helps calm you down right before your about to fall asleep and go to sleep a whole lot quicker.

